#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Trial of former British soldier for Troubles killing is adjourned after he's taken to hospital

Dennis Hutchings is charged with the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

By Press Association Friday 15 Oct 2021, 12:41 PM
42 minutes ago 2,538 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5575696
Dennis Hutchings arriving at Laganside Courts.
Image: PA Images
Dennis Hutchings arriving at Laganside Courts.
Dennis Hutchings arriving at Laganside Courts.
Image: PA Images

THE TRIAL OF a former British Army soldier charged with attempted murder over a Troubles-era shooting has been adjourned after the defendant was taken to hospital due to ill health.

A defence barrister informed Belfast Crown Court of the development in the case involving Dennis Hutchings as proceedings in the non-jury trial were due to commence on Friday morning.

James Lewis QC told judge Mr Justice O’Hara that Hutchings, 80, had been unable to attend court.

“I regret to say he’s been taken unwell and is presently in hospital,” he said.

“And in those circumstances, my lord, I don’t think it’s possible for us to proceed today.”

The trial has been ongoing for two weeks and the judge had been due to hear further evidence from a police witness on Friday.

Hutchings is suffering from kidney disease and the court has been sitting only three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearings.

He is charged with the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The former member of the Life Guards regiment from Cawsand in Cornwall also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Cunningham, 27, was shot dead as he ran away from an army patrol across a field near Benburb. People who knew him said he had the mental age of a child and was known to have a deep fear of soldiers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prosecution barrister Charles McCreanor QC said an adjournment was unavoidable.

“It would seem the court has absolutely no option whatsoever but to grant the adjournment,” he said.

Justice O’Hara adjourned proceedings until Monday morning.

“This is unfortunate, but I hope very much that for Hutchings’ sake and for everybody’s sake that he is treated and is fit to attend the trial again on Monday,” said the judge.

“So, I will adjourn until Monday morning and I can be updated on the position then.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie