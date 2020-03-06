This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 March, 2020
British army veteran's trial over Troubles-era shooting postponed amid concerns over Covid-19

Dennis Hutchings is due at Belfast Crown Court on Monday for the opening day of his trial.

By Press Association Friday 6 Mar 2020, 1:56 PM
Dennis Hutchings, who is on trial over the killing of a man in 1974 (file photo)
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE HIGH-PROFILE trial of a British Army veteran over a fatal Troubles-era shooting has been postponed due to the ill-health of the accused.

Dennis Hutchings, 78, was due to be at Belfast Crown Court on Monday morning for the opening day of his trial.

The adjournment comes as he receives medical treatment for a chest infection and amid his concerns about being susceptible to contracting Covid-19.

Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

Cunningham, a 27-year-old man with learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb.

Hutchings, who is also currently on dialysis for renal failure, is facing charges of attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Solicitor Niall Murphy, who represents the Cunningham family, said proceedings had been adjourned after an application was made by Hutchings’ lawyers.

“The application was premised on a medical report from his consultant,” said Murphy.

Hutchings told the PA news agency that his consultant had advised him he was “unfit to travel”.

“I am on antibiotics for a chest infection, I am on dialysis, there is coronavirus floating about – at my age and with problems, if I caught it I’d probably die from it,” he said.

A review hearing will take place at Belfast Crown Court next week to consider how to process with the case at a later date.

Press Association

