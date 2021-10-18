British Army veteran on trial for attempted murder during the Troubles dies of Covid

A FORMER BRITISH soldier who was on trial for the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham during the Troubles has died of Covid.

His trial had officially been adjourned today due to the news he had developed Covid.

However, his death was confirmed this evening.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement said: “It is with deep regret and with the permission of his son John Hutchings that we sadly report that our brave friend Regimental Corporal Major Dennis Hutchings passed away in the Mater hospital this evening.

No further details are known at this time.”

The 80-year-old former member of the Life Guards regiment denied a count of attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field near Benburb, Tyrone.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People who knew him said he had the mental age of a child and was known to have a deep fear of soldiers.