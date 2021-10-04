#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 October 2021
Trial of former British Army soldier Dennis Hutchings over Troubles shooting to begin

The 80-year-old denies the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 8:03 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE TRIAL OF a former British Army soldier on charges related to a fatal shooting during the Northern Ireland Troubles is set to begin.

Dennis Hutchings, 80, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974. He also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Cunningham, a 27-year-old man with learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb.

Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, is a high profile campaigner against the prosecution of military veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the conflict.

The ex-soldier is suffering from kidney disease and the trial at Belfast Crown Court will only sit three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearings.

In 2019, Hutchings lost a Supreme Court bid to have the trial heard by a jury.

The non-jury trial in Belfast will be presided over by Mr Justice O’Hara.

It had originally been scheduled to commence in March 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trial is taking place amid ongoing political controversy over UK Government plans to end any future prosecutions related to the Troubles.

Press Association

