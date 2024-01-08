Dense fog makes for hazardous driving conditions this morning

A STATUS YELLOW fog warning for all counties is in place until 10am this morning which Met Éireann has said is likely to cause hazardous driving conditions on roads this morning.

A status Yellow ice warning is also issued for counties Armagh and Down until 10am today. Frost and icy patches are also expected in many areas this morning, which will slowly clear later.

The highest temperatures are expected to reach 3 to 6 degrees today, with light to moderate easterly breezes, dropping to lows of -4 degrees tonight.

Cars pass the Finn McCool and his hounds sculpture shrouded in freezing fog on M7. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

Tonight is described as “very cold” by Met Éireann with patches of mist or fog expected to continue later into the evening and some isolated showers.

Some sharp frost and ice patches are expected to develop later tonight as well.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said that drivers must slow down and maintain a safe distance between themselves and other motorists when they are driving in fog.

In a video, posted to X, formerly Twitter, yesterday, the RSA said drivers must make sure their fog lights are on when driving in dense fog. The authority has reminded drivers that they must turn off their fog lights once the fog has cleared.

RSA spokesperson Teresa Mannion also reminded drivers to use their defrost settings on their windshields or direct their heaters towards their windows to avoid freezing fog from blocking their views.

She added that, at junctions, drivers can turn down their radio and roll down their windows in order to listen for on-coming traffic at junctions when driving in fog.