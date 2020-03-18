This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Dentists warn profession is on 'brink of collapse' as many practices face closures

66 dental practices have already closed their doors.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 6:11 PM
10 minutes ago 4,143 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5050222
Image: Shutterstock/Microgen
Image: Shutterstock/Microgen

THE IRISH DENTAL Association has requested urgent supports to save many practices on “the brink of collapse” amid the coronavirus crisis.  

The dental association says the profession is “disintegrating” as dentists cannot practise under guidelines around maintaining social distancing of at least two metres between people, saying it is unworkable in a dental setting.

The IDA has written to the Taoiseach, Minister for Health, party leaders and the health spokespeople of the various political parties outlining the gravity of the situation and is seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister for Health.

An IDA survey of 358 private dentists around Ireland found 66 respondents have already closed their doors, at least temporarily, while 35 have planned to close in some capacity within the next fortnight. 

Nearly half of the practices estimate a drop of at least 90% in practice income in the medium to long-term as a result of Covid-19.

Fintan Hourihan, Chief Executive of the Irish Dental Association, said that this unprecedented situation called for an unprecedented response from the government.

“Politicians need to wake up to the fact that the dental profession as we know it is disintegrating before our eyes due to the fact that dentists simply cannot practise under these circumstances.

“Dentists are frustrated with the advice given by the HPSC. They want to help all patients but particularly those in trouble and reluctantly feel compelled to alter their practice workings for the safeguard of patients, their staff and their own health – in the majority of cases that means laying off staff,” said Hourihan. 

The IDA estimates that some 10,000 people are employed both directly and indirectly through dental practices around the country. 

This is a tragedy for thousands of hard-working healthcare professionals who want to contribute to the wider healthcare effort and help their communities through this crisis without having to worry about their livelihoods. The dental profession urgently needs a wide-ranging package of supports in order to survive. 

Hourihan added that, as experienced healthcare professionals, dentists were willing to support the wider healthcare effort but said it was crucial that the government understands how dire the situation is for practices and “that we need action now to safeguard our livelihoods”. 

  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

