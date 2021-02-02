#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

€81,000 salary hike for senior Department of Health role 'right decision', says Minister

The role of secretary general at the Department of Health has been advertised with a salary of €292,000.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 9:01 PM
9 minutes ago 2,728 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5343229
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THE GOVERNMENT’S APPROVAL The Government’s approval of an €81,000 pay hike for the next secretary general of the Department of Health is “outrageous” and “astronomical”, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told the Finance Committee it was the “right decision” to increase the salary from €211,000 to €292,000.

An open competition is under way for the position.

The minister was before the committee today to answer questions about the matter.

McGrath told the committee he had sanctioned the increase and that he considered the salary of €292,000 was “commensurate with the scale of the responsibilities and the unique challenges attached to this role, not least at the current time”.

He said he discussed the matter with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser.

McGrath also told the committee that the Taoiseach had asked the former secretary general at the Department of Expenditure, Robert Watt, to move to the Department of Health on an interim basis while the recruitment process is ongoing.

But he said Watt had “no input” into sanctioning the salary increase and that the pay rise would only apply to the person appointed arising from the open competition.

Sinn Féin’s Mairead Farrell queried where the “astronomical increase” came from and how exactly the €81,000 figure was decided upon.

“It seems that €292,000 was just a nice round number,” she said.

But McGrath said there was “a need for an enhanced salary in order to attract the very best candidates from all over the world to apply for a position of huge responsibility”.

He highlighted that a recruitment campaign for the role of chief executive of the HSE was unsuccessful two years ago, until the post was re-advertised with a higher salary of €363,000.

“In making the final decision, I looked at other salaries at very senior levels across the public service,” McGrath said.

“The final salary that has been arrived at is about 20% less than the CEO of the HSE.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Solidarity TD Mick Barry questioned how the salary can be justified when the director general of the World Health Organisation is paid €199,000, or €92,000 less than the incoming secretary general at the Department of Health.

“You can make all the points you wish about filling the position, I think an ordinary person looking at it will say it’s bizarre and it’s outrageous as well,” Barry told the committee.

He added that it was “outrageous” that nurses would receive a 1% increase in pay while the next secretary general will receive a 40% increase in pay.

“Public sector workers are worth a lot more than that,” he added.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty accused McGrath of being “tone deaf” if he felt there would not be an issue with an €81,000 pay hike when thousands of people are out of work because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Asked by Doherty why the Government did not ask Watt to take up the role in the Department of Health on a full-time basis on his current salary, McGrath said he wanted an open competition to be held for the job.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie