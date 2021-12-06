#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 6 December 2021
Unmasked students should not be excluded from school, department advises

Children aged nine and up should now wear face masks in school.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 6 Dec 2021, 9:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StanislavSukhin
Image: Shutterstock/StanislavSukhin

CHILDREN SHOULD NOT be excluded from school “in the first instance” when implementing public health measures around face masks, the Department of Education has advised.  

The Cabinet decided last week that children from the age of nine and up should wear a face covering in certain settings including schools on a temporary basis. 

This means all pupils from third class onwards are now asked to wear face masks. The measure had previously only applied to children aged 13 and older.

A new text of frequently asked questions sent to schools by the department this morning said that it is “not intended that any child will be excluded by the school in the first instance” when implementing public health measures.

The department had issued guidance last week which said that unmasked students would be refused entry to school if they could not prove they were exempt from the mask rules for medical reasons. 

Now, the department has advised that if issues arise with a child arriving to school without a face covering, “schools will engage pragmatically and sensitively with parents to explore any particular difficulties arising for an individual child”.

It said that “every effort should be made” to communicate the reasons behind wearing a face mask.

Some children, such as those with difficulty breathing or those unable to remove the face mask without assistance, are exempt on medical grounds from wearing the face coverings.

The document also reiterates advice that children do not need to wear face coverings while eating, drinking or playing sports. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

