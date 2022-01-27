#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

DFA secretary general gave staff go-ahead to gather 'in the thick of it' to watch UN vote

The go-ahead was communicated in an email from Niall Burgess’s private secretary the day before the gathering.

By Darragh McDonagh Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 7:56 AM
11 minutes ago 914 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5665781
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE FORMER SECRETARY general of the Department of Foreign Affairs said he was “happy” for Iveagh House staff to gather “in the thick of it” to watch the UN Security Council vote that preceded a champagne party in June 2020, internal records reveal. 

The go-ahead for officials to gather “down the back of the political open-plan [office]” was communicated in an email from Niall Burgess’s private secretary the day before the event on 17 June 2020. 

It came just a week after a document was circulated to DFA staff which stated that all meetings and events should be conducted by video call rather than in person, and reminded workers to “adhere to strict social distancing guidelines”. 

Burgess’s approval for the gathering at the back of the open-plan office – which is where the photograph of 20 civil servants celebrating with bottles of champagne was taken – was greeted with slightly more caution by a third secretary. 

“We will proceed on this basis for the moment,” she replied, but noted that staff may “move locations” to watch the UN Security Council election “given social distancing measures”. 

Records released under Freedom of Information laws show that DFA staff were issued with strict Covid-19 guidelines on a number of occasions in the weeks preceding the controversial gathering on 17 June 2020. 

On 13 March, Iveagh House staff were notified that “all on-site and off-site events” were to be cancelled, and they were asked to postpone all “team events” until further notice.  

The DFA said that no records exist in relation to the purchase of champagne or other alcohol for consumption at the Iveagh House party. It also said that no correspondence or briefing notes about the event had been sent or received by Minister Simon Coveney. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In his email conveying the secretary general’s consent for staff to watch proceedings in the office, Private Secretary Patrick Rooney put “thick of it” in inverted commas. The Thick of It is a BBC comedy that satirises the inner workings of the British government. 

An internal investigation into incident was launched on 13 January, and is expected to conclude before the end of the month. However, there has been criticism of the fact that the probe is being headed by Burgess’s successor in the DFA. 

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The people involved have said what they did was wrong, and it was wrong. It should not have happened and was clearly a breach of guidelines.” 

About the author:

About the author
Darragh McDonagh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie