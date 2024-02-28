Department of Foreign Affairs says 'no evidence' of cyber breach despite claim by online group

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has said there is “no evidence” that it has been the victim of a cybersecurity breach, despite claims from an online ransomware group.

Mogilevich has claimed it has 7gb of compromised data from the Department and is prepared to sell it.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department said it was notified by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Tuesday evening of a potential cybersecurity incident.

The spokesperson said the Department has been “working closely with the NCSC to establish whether this allegation is authentic”.

“At this point, there is no evidence of any breach of DFA ICT security infrastructure,” the spokesperson continued.

“The Department, in conjunction with the NCSC, will continue its investigation and, should any breach be identified, will address any issues that arise around information held by the Department.”

The ransomware group has also claimed to have obtained 189GB of data from game developer Epic Games.

The games company told a tech news website earlier today that while it was investigating the claims, there was “zero evidence” that they were legitimate.