Dublin: -1°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Department of Social Protection warns of phone scam using what appears to be its helpline number

The department does not contact members of the public using the number.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 9:25 AM
THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection has warned the public of a scam phone call currently in operation that appears to involve one of its own numbers.

Individuals may receive a call claiming to be from one of the department’s officials from a range of numbers, including what appears to be its helpline number 1890 800 024.

However, a spokesperson said the department does not contact members of the public using this number.

“Please do not engage with these calls or share any personal information with the callers,” a statement said.

The department said it will never ask members of the public for their Personal Public Services number (PPSN) or bank details over the phone.

Those who receive calls of this nature from the number 1980 800 024 are told to report them to gardaí immediately.

It is the second alert sent by the department in recent days. Earlier this week, it reported a “sophisticated” scam in which people are told that their PPS number has been compromised before being asked to provide their name, PPS number and bank details.

If a member of the public believes they have received such a phone call or text, gardaí say they should contact their bank and the department’s helpline number.

