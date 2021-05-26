#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 26 May 2021
Advertisement

Department of Foreign Affairs raises concerns over deportation of Irish journalist from Ethiopia

Journalist Simon Marks was deported from Ethiopia on 20 May at 12:30 local time.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 26 May 2021, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,251 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449116
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Image: TOM HONAN
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Image: TOM HONAN

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has raised concerns over the expulsion of an Irish journalist from Ethiopia, who was covering the ongoing war in Tigray.

In a statement on Twitter this evening, the Department said that the expulsion of Simon Marks, an Irish New York Times journalist was “of serious concern”.

“His expulsion shows a worrying shrinking space for media freedom. Press freedom is fundamental for democracy and must be respected,” said the Department.

Marks was currently covering the conflict in Tigray, and was expelled from Ethiopia on 20 May.

Marks was summoned by government officials in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and was detained for 8 hours in the airport, before being placed on a plane at 12:30am local time, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

It comes as a general election is scheduled to take place next month, with current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed facing reelection.

In a Twitter thread, Marks said that immigration officers prevented him from going home to collect his belongings, alongside refusing to allow him to kiss goodbye his two-year-old son.

Marks had his reporting credentials withdrawn in early March after he returned from a reporting trip, covering the war in Tigray and alleged atrocities carried out by the Ethiopian military.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CPJ has condemned Marks’ expulsion, saying that it exposes the Ethiopian government’s efforts to control the narrative of the war in Tigray.

“Ethiopia’s decision to expel Simon Marks, without warning or explanation, exposes the government’s disturbing efforts to control the narrative on the Tigray conflict and its intolerance for critical reporting,” said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration should immediately rescind the expulsion of Simon Marks; restore his press credentials, and ensure that local and international reporters can work freely in Ethiopia ahead of next month’s elections.”

Michael Slackman, assistant managing editor of the New York Times’s International desk said that the expulsion of Marks was alarming and that he was treated like a criminal.

“It is alarming that the government of Ethiopia treated the journalist, Simon Marks, like a criminal, expelling him from the country without even letting him go home to get a change of clothing or his passport.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie