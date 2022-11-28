Poll: Would you return a bottle to the shop to get 25c back?

THE DETAILS OF a long-awaited deposit-return scheme have been released today, including how much the deposit will amount to.

A 15c deposit will apply to cans and bottles up to 500ml and a 25c deposit on those over 500ml under the new measure.

It’s part of an effort to reduce litter and increase recycling rates.

Machines will be fitted in shops for customers to return their containers, where they will be able to choose whether to receive their refunded deposit as cash or credit for the shop, or make a donation to charity.

