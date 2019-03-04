Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder discovered

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health on Dublin’s Baggot St has been evacuated.

An envelope full of white powder was sent to the building, prompting the evacuation.

Minister for Health Simon Harris was inside at the time.

The minister and all the staff in the department have since been removed to safety,

Staff members exposed to the powder have been told they have to be ‘cleaned’ and isolated, sources said.

Gardaí, the Defence Forces and other emergency services are currently attending the building on Miesian Plaza, the site of the former Bank of Ireland.

“We are on scene at an incident in a premises on Baggot Street Lower,” Dublin Fire Brigade said in a tweet.

“To help us deal with the incident the road has been closed. Expect traffic delays and disruption in the area.”

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

- Additional reporting Daragh Brophy, Sinéad O’Carroll and Garreth McNamee