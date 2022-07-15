Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 15 July 2022
Derek Boyd charged with killing sister Sandra

The mother of five was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting at her home in Dublin in March.

By Tom Tuite Friday 15 Jul 2022, 2:04 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN accused of firearms offences after the death of his sister Sandra Boyd has been further charged with killing the mother of five.

Derek Boyd appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court today.

Sandra, 36, was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin, shortly before 9pm on 19 March.

Emergency services rushed her to the Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Her younger brother Derek, 27, also from Collins Place, was initially charged with unlawful possession or control of five rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition and a Kahr CW9 semi-automatic pistol at his sister’s home address on 19 March.

He did not apply for bail when he faced an emotionally charged hearing on 23 March. He has remained in custody since while gardai sought directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In June, Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan told the court: “It’s a complex case, there will be a substantial file submitted to the DPP on this matter, and we are asking for further, more serious charges.”

Today, Detective Sergeant Mangan charged Mr Boyd with unlawfully killing Sandra.

He then brought him to appear before Judge Blake to give evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

The visibly upset accused replied, “I am sorry,” when the manslaughter charge was put to him.

Judge Blake noted that the DPP directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

Family members were in court for the latest developments in the case, but there was no application for bail.

The accused was remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence. Mr Boyd will appear again on 22 July.

At his first court appearance in March, Detective Sergeant Mangan said the accused had “no comment” to the ammunition charge, and in response to the gun possession offence, “he made no reply”.

At the outset of the proceedings, the defence said the firearms charges “relate to a terrible accident” and a “heartbreaking tragedy”. Furthermore, lawyers said they did not anticipate any bail application.

Tom Tuite

