Derek Chauvin found guilty of the second-degree murder of George Floyd

Chauvin (right) telling the judge he would not be testifying.

Chauvin (right) telling the judge he would not be testifying.

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the second-degree murder of George Floyd following a trial in the US city of Minneapolis.

Chauvin was also found guilty of the third-degree murder and the second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

Chauvin, aged 45, had pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

All charges were to be considered separately and, following a three-week trial, the jury has found him guilty of all charges.

The death of 46-year-old Floyd during an arrest in May 2020 prompted global protests after a video of the incident recorded Chauvin kneeling on the Black man’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

45 witnesses were called during the trial, 38 for the prosecution and seven for the defence, with both sides delivering their closing arguments yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Chauvin had invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in his own defence, so he did not take the stand to give evidence during the trial.

The jury came to their decision earlier today, after 10 hours of deliberations.

More to follow…