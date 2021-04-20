#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Derek Chauvin found guilty of the second-degree murder of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd prompted worldwide protests in the summer of last year.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 10:14 PM
13 minutes ago 23,175 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413905
Chauvin (right) telling the judge he would not be testifying.
Image: PA Images
Chauvin (right) telling the judge he would not be testifying.
Chauvin (right) telling the judge he would not be testifying.
Image: PA Images

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the second-degree murder of George Floyd following a trial in the US city of Minneapolis. 

Chauvin was also found guilty of the third-degree murder and the second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

Chauvin, aged 45, had pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

All charges were to be considered separately and, following a three-week trial, the jury has found him guilty of all charges. 

The death of 46-year-old Floyd during an arrest in May 2020 prompted global protests after a video of the incident recorded Chauvin kneeling on the Black man’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. 

45 witnesses were called during the trial, 38 for the prosecution and seven for the defence, with both sides delivering their closing arguments yesterday. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Chauvin had invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in his own defence, so he did not take the stand to give evidence during the trial. 

The jury came to their decision earlier today, after 10 hours of deliberations.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie