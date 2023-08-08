Dermot Whelan leaving Today FM as Dave Moore to take on new solo show

TODAY FM’S Dermot and Dave Show is coming to an end soon as Dermot Whelan plans to say “goodbye” to radio and Dave Moore taking on a new show in the coming weeks.

The pair have worked together on radio for the past 21 years. Prior to their slot on Today FM, which they began in 2014, they worked on 98FM for 12 years.

Announcing the news with Today FM listeners on this morning’s show, Whelan said: “After 21 years on the radio together, I have decided to leave Dermot and Dave. Contrary to reports, this is not because of Dave’s bad jokes.

“I actually made this extremely difficult decision because I have other areas in my life that I’m really passionate about and I want to spend some time really devoting my time to them.”

Whelan, who is a qualified meditation teacher, plans to focus on his Mind Full brand.

“I have sought to blend comedy and humour with meditation so that I could help people deal with stress, worry and anxiety in their daily lives,” he said.

With his Mind Full brand, Whelan has written a book and performed a live tour.

Speaking of the new duo’s new chapter, Moore said: “Dermot Valentine Whelan, I’ll miss being in a small room with my best friend for five hours every day and I am incredibly proud and excited for you for what’s next.

“I will not miss the seven-course fish dinner you eat before the show!”

James Brownlow, managing editor of music and entertainment at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “Although we’ve known this news for quite some time now, I’ve no doubt it’ll be bittersweet for Today FM listeners as we bid farewell to one half of what is an amazing radio double act.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone in Today FM when I say Dermot will be hugely missed but we wish him all the luck in the world as he embarks on his new adventure.

“Dermot is an incredible presenter and broadcaster and today marks the end of an era for the Dermot and Dave Show.”

Dave Moore on Today FM begins at 9am on Monday, 28 August.