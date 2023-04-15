Derry cruise to first defence of Ulster

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago
ULSTER CHAMPIONS DERRY made light work of Fermanagh in Brewster Park in the first game of their Anglo-Celt defence on Saturday evening.
First half goals from Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy set them on their way and all over the pitch they looked like an elite team that has been gearing up for a bid at the All-Ireland title.
Fermanagh offered little in response and after just 12 minutes the score was 1-5 to 0-2 in favour of the visitors.
A period of three goals in four minutes injected a small bit of life into the game with two goals from Fermanagh’s Lee Cullen sandwiching a Shane McGuigan penalty.
More to follow….
Scorers for Fermanagh: Ché Cullen 2-0, Ultan Kelm 0-2, Ryan Lyons 0-2f, Ryan Jones, Aidan Breen, Declan McCusker 0-1 each, Sean McNally 0-1, ‘45’.
Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 2-5 (1-0 pen, 2f), Paul Cassidy 1-2, Padraig Cassidy 0-2, Odhran Lynch, Padraig McGrogan, Conor McCluskey, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Niall Toner, Ethan Doherty, Eoin McEvoy 0-1 each.
Fermanagh:
1. Sean McNally (Teemore)
2. Luke Flanagan (Derrylin), 3. Ché Cullen (Belnaleck), 4. Cian McManus (Teemore)
5. Johnny Cassidy (Enniskillen Gaels), 6. Shane McGullion (Derrygonnelly), 7. Lee Cullen (Belnaleck)
8. Ryan Jones (Derrygonnelly), 9. Brandon Horan (Enniskillen Gaels)
10. Aidan Breen (Tempo), 11. Ryan Lyons (Erne Gaels), 12. Ronan McCaffrey (Teemore)
13. Ultan Kelm (Erne Gaels), 14. Darragh McGurn (Belnaleck), 15. Josh Largo Elis (Irvinestown)
Subs
17. Declan McCusker (Ederney) for Horan (HT)
18. Conor McShea (Enniskillen Gaels) for Breen (HT)
19. Conal Jones (Derrygonnelly) for McManus (54)
20. Garvan Jones (Derrygonnelly) for Lyons (62)
22. Fionan O’Brien (Devenish) for Largo Elis (69)
Derry:
1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)
2. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 19. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)
6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry)
7. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil), 3. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), 5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge)
8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)
14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)
Subs:
13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen) for Glass (41)
17. Paul McNeil (Slaughtneil) for McEvoy (59)
22. Ben McCarron (Steelstown) for McKaigue (62)
23. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for Loughlin (68)
24. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy) for Toner (71)
Written by Declan Bogue
