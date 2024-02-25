Division 1 leaders Derry maintain 100% start with five-point win in Galway

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Derry 3-10

Galway 1-11

MICKEY HARTE’S DERRY made it four wins from four and stretched their advantage at the top of the Allianz Football League Division 1 with a five-point win over an understrength Galway on Sunday.

Eoin McEvoy, Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy got the goals as Derry continued to set the pace at the top ahead of next week’s showdown with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

