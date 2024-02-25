Advertisement
Shane McGuigan's penalty helped Derry to a five-point win. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
GAA League Report

Division 1 leaders Derry maintain 100% start with five-point win in Galway

Mickey Harte’s side were 3-10 to 1-11 winners at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.
Derry 3-10

Galway 1-11

MICKEY HARTE’S DERRY made it four wins from four and stretched their advantage at the top of the Allianz Football League Division 1 with a five-point win over an understrength Galway on Sunday.

Eoin McEvoy, Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy got the goals as Derry continued to set the pace at the top ahead of next week’s showdown with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

