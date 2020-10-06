Woman (61) in critical condition after shooting in Derry

A WOMAN IN her 60s is in critical condition this morning after a shooting in Derry last night.
Shortly before midnight, a number of shots were fired at the front of a property on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine.
The 61-year-old woman inside the house was struck.
She was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition today.
PSNI detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and identify those responsible.
Anyone with information relating to this incident has been urged to come forward.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)