Woman (61) in critical condition after shooting in Derry

A WOMAN IN her 60s is in critical condition this morning after a shooting in Derry last night.

Shortly before midnight, a number of shots were fired at the front of a property on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine.

The 61-year-old woman inside the house was struck.

She was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition today.

PSNI detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and identify those responsible.

Anyone with information relating to this incident has been urged to come forward.