Derry 3-18

Dublin 2-21

(Derry win 3-1 on penalties)

THE LAST TIME Derry won the Division 1 football league title, it wasn’t even played in Croke Park.

It was all the way back in 2008, against Kerry, in Parnell Park. The win was seismic back then. They repeated that feat today after penalties against Dublin in a Croke Park thriller.

A madcap finale saw two Dublin players dismissed at the end of extra-time, Brian Fenton with a straight red card offence and Paddy Small shown a second yellow, yet they were the ones celebrating as Greg McEnaney blasted home the goal that dragged Derry back and tied the teams.

Yet Derry celebrated at the finish after 3-1 penalty shootout victory.

Donegal 0-15

Armagh 0-14

JIM MCGUINNESS IS not just winning matches again but silverware too as Donegal finished strongly at Croke Park to claim the NFL Division 2 title.

Trailing by a point entering stoppage time after conceding five Armagh scores in a row, it looked like an injury hit Donegal side may come up just short.

But the 2012 All-Ireland winners ultimately outscored Armagh by 0-3 to 0-1 in the closing minutes with Aaron Doherty supplying the winning point at the death.

Ciaran Thompson and Patrick McBrearty lift the trophy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO