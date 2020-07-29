This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Emergency services in Derry battle large fire visible across the city

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are attending the scene.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,941 Views No Comments
EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Derry are responding to a large fire at a grain shed in Foyle Port in the city.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are attending the scene, after receiving reports of a fire in the area at around 11am.

It’s understood that smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away, including across the border in Donegal.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander William Johnson said that twelve appliances and 46 firefighters are currently at the scene.

“Crews are currently involved in firefighting activity to contain a large fire within a large grain shed, and are working closely with the Harbour Master to deal with the situation,” he said in a statement.

“We would ask everyone to avoid the area to allow our crews to combat the fire and local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.”

In another statement, the PSNI said the Port Road is closed to allow fire crews to tackle the blaze.

