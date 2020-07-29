Emergency services in Derry battle large fire visible across the city

The emergency services are dealing with a major fire at Foyle Port in Derry. A spokesperson for the port said the blaze was at a large shed on the site. The police are advising motorists that the Port Road is currently closed.

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Derry are responding to a large fire at a grain shed in Foyle Port in the city.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are attending the scene, after receiving reports of a fire in the area at around 11am.

It’s understood that smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away, including across the border in Donegal.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander William Johnson said that twelve appliances and 46 firefighters are currently at the scene.

“Crews are currently involved in firefighting activity to contain a large fire within a large grain shed, and are working closely with the Harbour Master to deal with the situation,” he said in a statement.

“We would ask everyone to avoid the area to allow our crews to combat the fire and local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.”

In another statement, the PSNI said the Port Road is closed to allow fire crews to tackle the blaze.