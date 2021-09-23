#Open journalism No news is bad news

The upcoming series of Derry Girls will be its last

The show has been a critical and commercial success for Channel 4.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 12:10 PM
THE UPCOMING THIRD of series hit TV show Derry Girls will be the final run of the show. 

Series writer and creator Lisa McGee confirmed in a tweet this afternoon that she is “proud of everything it’s achieved” but that it was “always the plan” to end it after three series. 

The show has been a critical and commercial success for Channel 4 and production company Hat Trick Productions. It has won several awards and also gained an international following after being picked up by Netflix. 

The show follows three teenage girls (and one teenage boy)in Derry in the 1990s and takes in the period prior to and following the Troubles’ ceasefires. 

The show has been hailed for both its comedy and its portrayal of the social changes of the period. So much so that a large mural of the main characters was painted in the centre of the city in 2019. 

Here is McGee’s statement announcing the end of the show:  

It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.

I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 – the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.

Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.

