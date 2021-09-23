The upcoming series of Derry Girls will be its last

THE UPCOMING THIRD of series hit TV show Derry Girls will be the final run of the show.

Series writer and creator Lisa McGee confirmed in a tweet this afternoon that she is “proud of everything it’s achieved” but that it was “always the plan” to end it after three series.

The show has been a critical and commercial success for Channel 4 and production company Hat Trick Productions. It has won several awards and also gained an international following after being picked up by Netflix.

The show follows three teenage girls (and one teenage boy)in Derry in the 1990s and takes in the period prior to and following the Troubles’ ceasefires.

The show has been hailed for both its comedy and its portrayal of the social changes of the period. So much so that a large mural of the main characters was painted in the centre of the city in 2019.

Here is McGee’s statement announcing the end of the show: