Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

A Derry Girls screening ‘could help Good Friday Agreement understanding’

Northern Ireland Affairs committee chairman Simon Hoare made the suggestion as Chris Heaton-Harris said many do not appreciate the deal’s importance.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM
8 minutes ago 441 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896935
Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell),James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) in Derry Girls.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell),James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) in Derry Girls.
Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell),James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) in Derry Girls.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHOWING THE final episode of Derry Girls in schools across the UK could aid understanding of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, a British politician has said.

The final episode of the Channel 4 drama included a poignant look back at 1998 and the atmosphere in Northern Ireland at that time.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the Northern Ireland Affairs committee on yesterday that he feels there is education to be done around the importance of the agreement and its impact.

The final episode of the series was a poignant telling of the vote for the Good Friday Agreement through the eyes of the protagonists.  

In the episode it was also revealed that Michelle’s brother was serving a prison sentence for his IRA activities and sees Erin and Michelle both fall out over the morality of involvement in terrorism.

Heaton-Harris recalled motorways in England being closed on occasion during Northern Ireland’s troubled past due to bomb threats, and referred to “plenty of unbelievable tragedies”.

“I have become very aware in the short time that I have held this role that there is actually a bit of education to be done in England, Scotland and Wales as to why the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is so important and what it has done,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

He described a “lack of understanding, particularly in England and Wales”.

“I don’t think people quite understand the importance of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement … and the peace that has flowed from it equally, so, it’s been hard won over a long period of time,” he said.

Committee chairman Simon Hoare suggested in response: “Maybe enforced viewing of the final episode of Derry Girls in every school actually would be not a bad thing.”

Heaton-Harris the anniversary of the accord next year will be a “good opportunity for reflection”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie