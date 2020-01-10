This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 January, 2020
Fire at nightclub in Derry being treated as arson

50 personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

By Sean Murray Friday 10 Jan 2020, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,657 Views 1 Comment
download - 2020-01-10T203650.707 Source: Ev Heard/Twitter

POLICE IN THE North have said a fire at a nightclub in Derry last night is being treated as arson.

Yesterday, the alarm was raised at around 7pm that there was a fire at the Envy nightclub.

Officers attended the scene and evacuated nearby properties as well as closing a number of roads.

Units from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire and later ruled it to be a deliberate ignition.

Detective sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “The investigation is still at an early stage and we have no motive for the attack and we are keeping an open mind.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the Strand Road area last night between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, or anyone who may have witnessed any other suspicious activity to [come forward].”

