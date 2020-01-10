Fire at nightclub in Derry being treated as arson

Source: Ev Heard/Twitter

POLICE IN THE North have said a fire at a nightclub in Derry last night is being treated as arson.

Yesterday, the alarm was raised at around 7pm that there was a fire at the Envy nightclub.

Officers attended the scene and evacuated nearby properties as well as closing a number of roads.

Units from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire and later ruled it to be a deliberate ignition.

NIFRS responded to a fire at Envy Nightclub, Strand Road, Derry/Londonderry at 6.47pm yesterday. At the height of the incident 6 Fire Appliances, 2 Aerial Appliances, & 50 fire personnel were at the scene. The incident was completed by 1.13am this morning. Photos: @EveleenHeard pic.twitter.com/TGGcbovnEZ — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) January 10, 2020 Source: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service /Twitter

Detective sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “The investigation is still at an early stage and we have no motive for the attack and we are keeping an open mind.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the Strand Road area last night between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, or anyone who may have witnessed any other suspicious activity to [come forward].”