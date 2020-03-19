This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Vicious' paramilitary-style attack in Derry sees three masked men burst into house and shoot victim

The injured man was shot in the leg and is being treated in hospital.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 8:50 AM
47 minutes ago 5,448 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5050996
Police in Derry are investigating the incident. (File photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images
Police in Derry are investigating the incident. (File photo)
Police in Derry are investigating the incident. (File photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses following a “vicious and brutal paramilitary-style shooting” in Derry city last night. 

The incident happened at about 11pm when three masked men burst into a house in the Magowan Park area of Creggan and shot a man in the leg. 

The victim, who is in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment. 

“This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting. It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today’s society,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said this morning. 

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is being asked to contact police or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie