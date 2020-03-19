'Vicious' paramilitary-style attack in Derry sees three masked men burst into house and shoot victim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses following a “vicious and brutal paramilitary-style shooting” in Derry city last night.

The incident happened at about 11pm when three masked men burst into a house in the Magowan Park area of Creggan and shot a man in the leg.

The victim, who is in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting. It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today’s society,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said this morning.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is being asked to contact police or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity.