Wednesday 7 October 2020
High-speed rail service could run from Cork to Derry, say ministers both north and south

The route would consider connectivity from Derry-Belfast-Dublin-Limerick-Cork.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Oct 2020
Image: PA
Image: PA

A HIGH-SPEED rail service could run from Cork to Derry, ministers in the North said today.

Nichola Mallon in the North and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have agreed to progress a feasibility study.

The route would consider connectivity from Derry-Belfast-Dublin-Limerick-Cork.

Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Ms Mallon said: “Improving connectivity across our island is key in delivering better opportunities for communities, greening our infrastructure and enhancing our island-wide economy.

“I am delighted that Minister Ryan and I both share a passion for enhancing our island rail network and that we are committed to working together to achieve transformative projects that serve all of our communities.”

It was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach which restored Stormont powersharing this year.

Transport Minister Mr Ryan said: “While the Belfast-Dublin-Limerick Junction-Cork line is recognised as the spine of rail connectivity on the island, we need to ensure that any review of speed considers the wider network and in particular connectivity to the North-West.

“This study will be one of the most significant reviews of the rail network on the island in many years and will provide a framework to develop a much-improved rail network in the years ahead.”

