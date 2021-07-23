Funeral of Progressive Democrats founder Des O'Malley to take place today

Des O'Malley campaigning for a Yes vote on the Nice Treaty in 2002.

Des O'Malley campaigning for a Yes vote on the Nice Treaty in 2002.

THE FUNERAL OF the former leader and found of the Progressive Democrats Des O’Malley will take place today.

O’Malley died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

The Limerick man was a former Fianna Fáil minister who was expelled from the party following a number of unsuccessful heaves against Charlie Haughey.

He formed the PDs in 1985 and since their foundation every government in the State has been a coalition government, with the now-defunct PDs themselves members of four.

O’Malley was one of the country’s foremost politicians in the 1970s and 1980s and was returned as a TD by the people of Limerick at eleven successive elections.

He was married to his wife Patricia for 52 years until her death in 2017 and together they had six children.

The private family funeral Mass will take place in accordance with government guidance at 12pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook.

The Mass will be available to watch online here.

Tributes

On Wednesday, President Michael D Higgins said news of O’Malley’s death will have been received with great sadness by all, and called his contribution to public life “extensive and meaningful”.

“His deep commitment to serving the people of Limerick, to the Republic, and to the parliamentary process, since he was first elected to the Dáil in 1968 stands as an outstanding example of dedicated public service, often delivered under great pressure.”

President Higgins said O’Malley “had a major influence on Irish politics, and his legacy and integrity includes a major contribution to the role of coalitions in Irish government formation.”

“Those of us who had the privilege of working with him in the Oireachtas will also remember him as courteous, courageous and principled. As a friend he was gifted with a wry sense of humour, which he shared with generosity and a gift for irony.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by O’Malley’s death.

He said: “His was a life of courage and consequence. He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it.

“We remember him at the Government meeting today and my thoughts are with his friends and family.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting by Rónán Duffy