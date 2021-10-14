Government seeks detailed data on hospital admissions and daily figures as numbers grow

GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING detailed data from health officials on the breakdown and make up of the increasing Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalisations ahead of next week’s meeting on the final easing of restrictions.

Yesterday, 2,066 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 408 patients in hospital testing positive for Covid-19, of which 69 are in ICU.

On Tuesday, there were 1,466 new cases of Covid-19, 402 people with the virus in hospital and 73 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that although there has been a good uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in recent months, those who had not been vaccinated were having a “disproportionate” impact on the health service.

“Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule,” he said.

Following those remarks, it is understood ministers are now seeking additional breakdowns of the number of vaccinated people that test positive for the virus, and feature in the daily case number notifications.

People that are fully vaccinated can still transmit and contract Covid-19, though their symptoms and illness are much milder. Vaccines help prevent serious illness and death.

Over 90% of the Irish population are fully vaccinated.

Health officials are also being asked for the daily hospital figures of people that are Covid-positive patients because of the viral infection, against patients who are in hospital for an injury or other illness, but who happen to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this year, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was concerning that a third of patients with Covid-19 in hospital contracted the virus while being cared for in the hospital.

Senior sources said Cabinet will need that information next week before a call is made on the final easing of restrictions on 22 October.

However, sources state that government would be less concerned about cases if hospitalisations and ICU figures weren’t rising.

They said with two out of three patients in ICU not vaccinated is telling, stating that if there were only 25 in ICU instead of 73, there would be no talk of delay.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that he “can’t guarantee” that the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted next week following a “wrong turn” in the trajectory of the virus.

Martin told reporters that the government must await “further presentations from” NPHET and that no decision has been made.

Martin added to this at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party last night, saying there has been a “sudden increase of cases” which is leading the government to reconsider next week’s easing of restrictions.

“There are some issues of concern with COVID. There has been a sudden increase of cases and mortality has been rising compared to the summer,” he said.

“We will weigh everything up as we progress towards the 22nd.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Varadkar also told his party meeting last night that the metrics are worrying and going in the wrong direction.

He outlined that more than 300,000 adults have not taken the vaccine. He said it is a personal choice for everyone but that those choices have effects on other people.

He said government will discuss the rising Covid numbers and make a decision on the October 22nd reopening date at next Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Martin confirmed last night that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is expected to make the recommendation on booster vaccines over the coming days.

Once made, the government “will ensure that the vaccines will be rolled out without delay,” he said.

However, there are concerns in government circles that NIAC is “too slow” in making its recommendation, with questions being asked as to why an extensive booster programme is not already getting underway.

While there are concerns at senior level about the increase in Covid numbers, sources state they are “optimistic” that things can go to plan next Friday.

While health officials have warned against complacency, government sources state that the probing of the data is what is needed now before next week’s meeting, with one source stating that it is important to understand the causes behind the increases, and the make up of the data.

They added that they are all to aware that there is no appetite from the public to delay the final easing of restrictions, which is why a deep dive into the numbers and causations is what is needed now.