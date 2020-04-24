This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Dettol makers warn against injecting or ingesting disinfectant after Trump suggestion

Donald Trump had suggested injecting disinfectant could be a treatment against Covid-19.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 24 Apr 2020, 11:44 AM
46 minutes ago 13,438 Views 61 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/hilalabdullah
Image: Shutterstock/hilalabdullah

DETTOL MANUFACTURER RECKITT Benckiser has said that “under no circumstances” should its disinfectant products be injected or ingested after US President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19. 

In a statement issued today, the company said: “We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.”

“As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines,” the statement said. 

The statement did not reference the comments by Trump. The company said that it was responding to “recent speculation and social media activity”.

Medical experts have already roundly criticised Trump’s suggestion that ingesting disinfectant could provide a cure against the virus. 

RB

During a White House briefing, Trump noted that the researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that”.

William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said that it was not being considered. 

Ingesting disinfectant or cleaning products is highly dangerous and in some cases can prove fatal. 

Trump also wrongly suggested that sunlight might have an impact on the virus. 

He was asked if it was dangerous to make people think they would be safe by going outside in the heat, considering that so many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that’s great”, the president replied, adding, “It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man.

“I’m here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that’s a great thing as far as I’m concerned.”

With reporting from Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
