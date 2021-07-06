#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Hundreds of jobs in Dublin to go as Deutsche Bank moves to cut its Irish workforce

Some 250 full-time roles will be relocated while a number of contractor jobs will be cut altogether.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 11:16 AM
5 minutes ago 644 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5487008
Deutsche Bank's Dublin HQ at East Point Business Park
Image: Photocall Ireland
Deutsche Bank's Dublin HQ at East Point Business Park
Deutsche Bank's Dublin HQ at East Point Business Park
Image: Photocall Ireland

DEUTSCHE BANK HAS announced this morning that it plans to cut up to 450 jobs at its Dublin office.

The bank employs about 650 people in the capital.

In a statement posted on its website, the German bank said it plans to relocate 250 of the roles from Dublin to other centres around the world.

Separately, the bank said that it will be “materially reducing” its contractor workforce in Ireland over the coming year.

The lender, based at the East Point Business Park in Dublin, employs around 200 contractors in Ireland.

The changes are part of a wider strategy to streamline its operations and reduce costs, which was first announced in 2019.

“We understand that the proposed plan will cause uncertainty and concern to impacted colleagues, and we are committed to supporting them through the consultation process,”

“Dublin will continue to be an important centre for the bank,” Mary Campbell, Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Ireland said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The bank added that the proposed changes will not impact the service provided to the its clients.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie