‘High degree of caution’: Ireland upgrades travel warning for all EU countries

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is now advising Irish people to exercise a “high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU countries.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney made the announcement on Twitter this evening.

Prior to this evening, countries such as Italy and Spain where the coronavirus country were rising at a rapid pace, required travellers to exercise a high degree of caution.

Now, a blanket warning has been applied across Europe as the Government attempts to contain the spread of the virus in Ireland.

“In light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries, my Dept is now advising people to exercise ‘a high degree of caution’ before deciding to travel to other EU States. We will continue to update advice,” Coveney said.

The Department of Health has confirmed there are 90 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Yesterday, the government announced a vast array of measures to tackle the virus, including closing schools, colleges and public buildings.

Today, it outlined further contingency plans to support businesses and workers who are impacted by a slowdown in the economy.

In the US, President Donald Trump this evening announced a national state of emergency, days after he banned residents of EU countries – except for the UK and Ireland – from travelling to the US for 30 days.

With reporting from Conor McCrave