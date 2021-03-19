Man and woman charged after government building in Dublin city covered in graffiti

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in relation to a criminal damage incident at a government building in Dublin city earlier today, gardaí have said.

The incident happened at Iveagh House, the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs, at around 1.15pm today.

Red paint was daubed on the front walls and a number of messages were written using the paint.

The man, who’s in his early 20s, and the woman, who’s in her late teens, were arrested at the scene.

They were brought to Kevin Street Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both have been charged and are due to appear before a sitting in the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons