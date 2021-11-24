Irish citizens advised to leave Ethiopia 'immediately'

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has advised Irish citizens in Ethiopia to leave “immediately” due to “the deteriorating security situation” in the country.

The Ethiopian government informed Ireland’s embassy in Addis Ababa earlier this week that four of the six Irish diplomats stationed there must leave the country within the week. Ireland’s ambassador and one other diplomat have been permitted to stay.

According to a statement from the Department, Ethiopian authorities indicated that the decision was due to Ireland’s position on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, articulated at the UN Security Council.

“Our Embassy in Addis Ababa remains open, with the team continuing to discharge their responsibilities,” Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said.

“The focus of embassy will be the provision of consular services, although the reduction of our diplomatic staff numbers by two thirds will inevitably affect our ability to fully provide such services,” he added.

“We recommend against all travel to Ethiopia and Irish citizens in Ethiopia should leave the country by commercial means immediately.”