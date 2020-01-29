This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two babies delivered with help of Dublin firefighters today

DFB estimates that it assists in about 30 births a year.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 11,752 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985661
Image: DFB
Image: DFB

MEMBERS OF DUBLIN Fire Brigade assisted with the delivery of two babies today. 

Baby Adriel was unexpectedly born at home today with the assistance of the Donnybrook fire crew.

“Mum, Baby and Dad all doing great,” DFB said adding that they were transported to hospital by an ambulance crew after the birth. 

The second arrival is understood to have also taken place on the southside. 

“We are pleased that both births today happened without complications and our crews simply assisted the mother at this special time,” a DFB spokesperson told TheJournal.ie. 

We wish to congratulate both families on their new arrivals and also to our crews who helped. The birth of a baby is always a special memory for the Firefighter/Paramedics involved

DFB’s firefighters are also trained as paramedics. In the case of an imminent birth, a fire crew is normally dispatched along with an ambulance to provide enough trained paramedics to deal with a birth that may have complications.  

A number of years ago DFB created the hashtag #DFBaby to help mark such occasions.

DFB estimates that it assists in about 30 births a year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie