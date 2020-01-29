Two babies delivered with help of Dublin firefighters today

MEMBERS OF DUBLIN Fire Brigade assisted with the delivery of two babies today.

Baby Adriel was unexpectedly born at home today with the assistance of the Donnybrook fire crew.

“Mum, Baby and Dad all doing great,” DFB said adding that they were transported to hospital by an ambulance crew after the birth.

The second arrival is understood to have also taken place on the southside.

“We are pleased that both births today happened without complications and our crews simply assisted the mother at this special time,” a DFB spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

We wish to congratulate both families on their new arrivals and also to our crews who helped. The birth of a baby is always a special memory for the Firefighter/Paramedics involved

DFB’s firefighters are also trained as paramedics. In the case of an imminent birth, a fire crew is normally dispatched along with an ambulance to provide enough trained paramedics to deal with a birth that may have complications.

A number of years ago DFB created the hashtag #DFBaby to help mark such occasions.

DFB estimates that it assists in about 30 births a year.