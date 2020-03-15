This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Member of Dublin Fire Brigade tests positive for coronavirus

DFB said their member is receiving medical care and is doing well.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 4:30 PM
50 minutes ago 19,946 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5047055
File photo of DFB staff.
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
File photo of DFB staff.
File photo of DFB staff.
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

A MEMBER OF Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) has tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from the organisation confirmed this afternoon. 

DFB said their member is receiving medical care and is doing well. The organisation has appealed for the DFB member’s privacy to be respected. 

The statement read: “DFB can confirm that one of our Firefighter/Paramedics has been tested positive for COVID 19.  The firefighter is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise.

“We are currently working through public health to contact trace and assess other members of staff who may have been close or casual contacts. 

“We have set up a contact tracing hub and will continue to monitor, communicate with and support all of our personnel providing an essential frontline service during these challenging times. 

“We would like to express our gratitude and respect for all of our personnel, and all frontline workers in all the agencies, who remain to work diligently to serve the community in very difficult times, we wish them all well, good health and safe duties.”

There are 129 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland after the Department of Health announced 39 new cases yesterday, as well as a second coronavirus-related death. 

The jump represents the highest increase in a 24-hour period since the coronavirus was confirmed in Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie