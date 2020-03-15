Member of Dublin Fire Brigade tests positive for coronavirus

A MEMBER OF Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) has tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from the organisation confirmed this afternoon.

DFB said their member is receiving medical care and is doing well. The organisation has appealed for the DFB member’s privacy to be respected.

The statement read: “DFB can confirm that one of our Firefighter/Paramedics has been tested positive for COVID 19. The firefighter is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise.

“We are currently working through public health to contact trace and assess other members of staff who may have been close or casual contacts.

“We have set up a contact tracing hub and will continue to monitor, communicate with and support all of our personnel providing an essential frontline service during these challenging times.

“We would like to express our gratitude and respect for all of our personnel, and all frontline workers in all the agencies, who remain to work diligently to serve the community in very difficult times, we wish them all well, good health and safe duties.”

There are 129 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland after the Department of Health announced 39 new cases yesterday, as well as a second coronavirus-related death.

The jump represents the highest increase in a 24-hour period since the coronavirus was confirmed in Ireland.