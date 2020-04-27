This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Rotunda Hospital launches drive-through Covid-19 testing service for Dublin Fire Brigade staff

Same day results will be provided for paramedics and firefighters, the hospital said.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Apr 2020, 10:24 PM
29 minutes ago 1,899 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085529

THE ROTUNDA HOSPITAL began a drive-through Covid-19 testing service for staff from Dublin Fire Brigade.

The service will see same-day results provided for firefighters and paramedics who continue to serve the public on the frontlines during the pandemic.

With results available within a few hours, it’ll allow workers to return to the frontline as soon as possible while protecting others from the spread of infection, the Dublin maternity hospital said.

Master of the Rotunda Hospital Professor Fergal Malone said: “Due to the nature of work carried out by DFB and indeed all healthcare workers, they come into close contact with a large number of people.

While one staff member awaits test results, up to twelve staff could have to isolate despite showing no symptoms. In order to maintain adequate staffing levels and ensure the safety of staff, it is vital that frontline workers have immediate access to testing and results.

Chief fire officer Dennis Keeley thanked Malone and staff at the Rotunda, adding that “the same day service will help ensure the availability of our Firefighter/ Paramedics to respond to the 999/112 pre-hospital emergency requirements of the greater Dublin area”.

