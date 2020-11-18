#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Referendum on vote in presidential elections among key priorities in new diaspora strategy

Addressing barriers facing emigrants who are returning home is another key commitment in the strategy.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 6:21 PM
19 minutes ago 1,480 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5271106
Image: Shutterstock/a katz
Image: Shutterstock/a katz

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a new diaspora strategy which sets out how it will support Irish communities abroad over the next five years.

A referendum on extending the right to vote in presidential elections to Irish citizens, wherever they live, is listed among the key commitments along with addressing barriers facing emigrants who are returning home.

The other key commitments are:

  • Ensuring that the most vulnerable overseas Irish communities are supported;
  • Seeking pathways to legal migration to the US and solutions for undocumented Irish citizens;
  • Promoting opportunities for the next generation of the diaspora to work and study in Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new startegy celebrates the 70 million people around the world who are Irish-born or of Irish descent.

“It cherishes their diversity, champions our connections with each other and seeks to give our diaspora a strengthened voice within Irish life, while also setting out the many ways this government will work to support the Irish abroad,” he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said holding a referendum to extend voting rights in Presidential elections to Irish citizens outside the State provides an opportunity to engage all citizens around the world in Irish democracy.

“It underlines the importance attached by the government to making the presidency an office which truly represents all the citizens of Ireland,” Coveney said.

Details of grants totalling £5.4 million (€6 million) to support the Irish community in Britain were also announced. 

The grants were awarded to 105 organisations in Britain this year to support a range of projects in the government’s Emigrant Support Programme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Covid-19 response fund was also set up to help welfare and community organisations meet the immediate needs resulting from the pandemic.

Minister of State for the Diaspora Colm Brophy said the response of the Irish community in Britain to the pandemic has been “remarkable”. 

“I know that many organisations came together on a regional basis and have been assisted by volunteers from the wider Irish community to deliver this vital support,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie