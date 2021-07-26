Home and Away actor Dieter Brummer dies aged 45

HOME AND AWAY actor Dieter Brummer has died aged 45.

Brummer was found dead in his Sydney home on Saturday and police in the Australian city have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Brummer was best known for his stint as Shane Parrish in Home and Away. He played the character between 1991 and 1995.

A New South Wales police spokesperson said: “About 1.30pm, officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven,” New South Wales Police told news.com.au.

“The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

In a statement today, Brummer’s family said: “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.”

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.”

A spokesperson for Australian TV network Channel 7, which makes the popular soap opera, said: “Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”