Thursday 27 June, 2019
Soccer pundit Didi Hamann pleads not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend

By AAP Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 9:03 AM
37 minutes ago 5,368 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4699111
Didi Hamann.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Didi Hamann.
Didi Hamann.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER ENGLISH PREMIER League star Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend while on holiday in Sydney.

The 45-year-old, who famously played for Liverpool, is accused of pushing his girlfriend at a Randwick home in the early hours of Friday morning.

The German international did not attend Waverley Local Court on Thursday, when his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to one charge of domestic violence-related common assault.

Hamann’s bail was continued, with the matter adjourned to 12 December.

Police, who arrested him near the Randwick property, also took out an apprehended violence order on behalf of the victim.

Known as Didi to his fans, the midfielder – who also played for Manchester City and Newcastle – helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2005.

He has been in Australia on an extended holiday since 2018.

Hamann was due back on Irish television in September in his role as a pundit for RTÉ Sport, but had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

He also has to report to police twice a week.

