WIN: A season ticket to the 2020 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

As online media partner of the event, TheJournal.ie has some fabulous prizes to give away.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 6:30 AM
THE VIRGIN MEDIA Dublin Film Festival is a 12-day feast for movie buffs, as well as those looking to introduce themselves to a wider array of cinematic delights.  

Every year, DIFF brings a wealth of films from across the world to Ireland – and from Wednesday 26 February to 8 March 2020, it will bring 100 films from 50 countries, to be exact.

Included in this year’s suite of movies are Herself, a female-led drama about a woman who builds her house from scratch; revenge film Rose Plays Julie; Mark Cousins‘ multi-part documentary series focusing on women in cinema; and documentaries and animation. There are also workshops aimed at children and would-be filmmakers.

TheJournal.ie has TWO season tickets (worth €250) to give away to lucky film lovers. A season ticket entitles its owner to see EVERY single film in the festival, as well as access to the exclusive opening and closing galas and the after-show parties attended by the stars. 

To be in with a chance to win, all we ask you to do is to recommend an Irish film to other TheJournal.ie readers. 

Email us the name of your favourite Irish film, along with the reasons why you love it and why you think other people should watch it to competitions@thejournal.ie

We’ll produce an article with all of your picks, and then choose a winner at random from the entrants. 

Best of luck! 

Entry closes at 11pm Thursday, 30 January. The winners will be chosen on 31 January. 

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

