#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

What kind of difficulties have you faced with childcare? We want to hear your story

Whatever your situation is, we want to hear what change you’d like to see to the current childcare system.

By Adam Daly Friday 21 Jan 2022, 9:57 AM
14 minutes ago 457 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5658965

BETWEEN A LACK of availability and huge costs, accessing childcare in Ireland was already challenging for working parents prior to the pandemic.

And then Covid-19 came along. The subsequent shuttering of childcare facilities and schools for prolonged periods during lockdowns caused major problems for many families, particularly impacting on women’s participation and progression in the workplace

The Good Information Project is currently focused on gender equality. As part of this, we want to get an idea of how the pandemic created difficulties in the lives of parents dependent on childcare and/or whether it exacerbated issues that already existed.

According to the Central Statistics Office, more women than men were caring for a dependent family member because of Covid-19. The same research found that women were also found to be more likely to report childcare issues related to the pandemic.

Recent polling carried out by Ireland Thinks on behalf of The Good Information Project found that universal State-funded childcare was identified as the top priority to achieve gender equality in Ireland.

Whatever your situation is, we want to hear your story of how your childcare situation has been affected at some stage over the past 22 months.

We also want to know what change you would like to see in the childcare sector. 

We will share the stories in a future article. Please include your name and which county you are from along with your story. Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

To share your story, please send 250-300 words to adam@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Childcare’.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie