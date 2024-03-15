Diggers move in to Casement Park as O'Neill says Euros is 'huge opportunity'

NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has said that getting a new stadium built at Casement Park for the Euros is a “huge opportunity”, as diggers moved onto the site ahead of its long-delayed redevelopment.

The derelict GAA ground in west Belfast has been earmarked as a venue for the Euro 2028 football tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Ireland and the UK.

However, uncertainty remains over the funding for it following reports that suggested it could cost £308 million (€360 million).

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million (€73 million) to the project.

Last month, the Irish Government offered €50 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million (€17.5 million).

The UK Government reportedly has reservations around plugging the remaining funding gap.

Work was underway yesterday to clear the concrete terracing in the derelict GAA stadium.

Speaking during a joint visit to Washington DC with Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, O’Neill described having a Euro venue in Northern Ireland as a “huge opportunity”, describing sport as “something that unites us all”.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attend the Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington DC. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Asked were they seeking potential investors for the project during the US visit, the Sinn Féin vice-president said: “Obviously, Casement is something that I want to see delivered, I think it’s so, so important that we get that project, the stadia built particularly given its role within the wider Euro bid.

It’s a huge opportunity for us and sport should be something that unites us all in our society, and it’s about building first class facilities for across all sporting codes.

“So I am determined to see Casement built, but this week is about investment, it’s about drumming up trade, it’s about telling people we’re open for business and it’s about encouraging those investors to come to our part of the world because we have something really strong to offer.”

Little-Pengelly added: “These discussions are very much about foreign direct investment, of course, so that is about looking at our sectors and our industry, that is around things like cyber security, fintech, advanced manufacturing, those incredible growth industries that create many many thousands of jobs.

“When companies invest in Northern Ireland, they reinvest in Northern Ireland. That’s a really positive indication about how great it is to set up business in Northern Ireland and, of course, other matters will be for the Executive to discuss in due course.

“But our message here today is very, very clear, this is about Northern Ireland being open for business and seeking that investment.”

With reporting from Press Association