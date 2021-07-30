New self-service online portal for Digital Covid Certificate

A NEW SELF-service online portal for the Digital Covid Certificate has been launched.

The launch of the portal comes after criticism about delays with the issuing of the certificates, which are required for travel in the European Union and to access indoor hospitality services in Ireland.

Concerns have also been raised about long waiting times associated with the helpline the government set up to deal with queries relating to the certificate.

The Department of Health said this new portal will allow members of the public to:

request changes to their Digital Covid Certificate already received;

request to have their Digital Covid Certificate emailed;

check the status of their Digital Covid Certificate of vaccination where it has not yet been received; and

continue to request a certificate of recovery.

The department said it “endeavours to constantly improve” the Digital Covid Certificate services and work is underway to develop and launch further accessible channels in the coming weeks to help meet public demand.

The department noted that the HSE Vaccination Card is also accepted as valid proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

Queries in relation to a certificate of a Covid-19 test can be directed to private test providers.

If there are questions about a certificate that cannot be answered through the online portal, people continue to call the Digital Covid Certificate helpline on 1800 807 008 (or +353 76 888 5513 when calling from abroad).