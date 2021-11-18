Irish passport holders vaccinated outside the EU can now apply for an EU Covid Certificate

Irish passport holders who have been vaccinated outside the EU can now apply for an EU Covid cert.

IRISH PASSPORT HOLDERS who were vaccinated outside the European Union can now apply for an EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate.

Any person who has been vaccinated with any combination of the following can sign up.

Spikevax, better known as Moderna.

Vaxzevria, more commonly referred to here as AstraZeneca.

Comirnaty, better known as Pfizer – BioNTech.

Janssen one dose.

CoronaVac and SinoPharm are not being included for the moment but the Department of Health says it expects to add them “soon.”

Applicants must also have proof of vaccination from their country, be an adult and hold a valid Irish passport.

This is the link to the applications portal.

I’m pleased to announce that today Irish passport holders who were vaccinated outside of the EU can access an EU DCC.



This is on top of the service being available for passport holders in NI & GB https://t.co/q4t53NPL3G to get yours

Safe travel

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly welcomed the move saying, “I am so pleased to announce that having continued to work with partners across Government, the EU Digital COVID Certificate Third Country portal is now accessible today.”

“With over 23,000 certificates issued through the Third Country portal to date, this extension to our existing accessible digital services now offers access to all our eligible Irish citizens.”

Minister Donnelly says he’s particularly proud that Ireland is one of the few EU countries making this service available to citizens abroad to support safe travel.

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy added that the Government is conscious of the “difficult situation” citizens abroad are in where travel is concerned.