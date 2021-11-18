#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Irish passport holders vaccinated outside the EU can now apply for an EU Covid Certificate

Adults who hold an Irish passport and are vaccinated with one of the four EMA approved vaccines can apply.

By Tom Douglas Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 5:54 PM
20 minutes ago 1,539 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5605611
Irish passport holders who have been vaccinated outside the EU can now apply for an EU Covid cert.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Irish passport holders who have been vaccinated outside the EU can now apply for an EU Covid cert.
Irish passport holders who have been vaccinated outside the EU can now apply for an EU Covid cert.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

IRISH PASSPORT HOLDERS who were vaccinated outside the European Union can now apply for an EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate.

Any person who has been vaccinated with any combination of the following can sign up.

  • Spikevax, better known as Moderna.
  • Vaxzevria, more commonly referred to here as AstraZeneca.
  • Comirnaty, better known as Pfizer – BioNTech.
  • Janssen one dose.

CoronaVac and SinoPharm are not being included for the moment but the Department of Health says it expects to add them “soon.”

Applicants must also have proof of vaccination from their country, be an adult and hold a valid Irish passport.

This is the link to the applications portal.

Safe travel

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly welcomed the move saying, “I am so pleased to announce that having continued to work with partners across Government, the EU Digital COVID Certificate Third Country portal is now accessible today.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“With over 23,000 certificates issued through the Third Country portal to date, this extension to our existing accessible digital services now offers access to all our eligible Irish citizens.”

Minister Donnelly says he’s particularly proud that Ireland is one of the few EU countries making this service available to citizens abroad to support safe travel.

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy added that the Government is conscious of the “difficult situation” citizens abroad are in where travel is concerned.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Douglas
@tomdouglas95
tom.douglas95@outlook.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie