Over 1.3 million Digital Covid Certs have been sent out to people in Ireland so far

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has so far sent out 984,000 Digital Covid Certs via email and over 350,000 via letter, out of a total of 1.9 million that were to be sent out.

The DCCs are being sent out to people who are fully vaccinated as part of Ireland’s adoption of the EU-wide system from next Monday 19 July.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth provided the latest figures at the Oireachtas Transport and Communications committee today, saying that the government is “ahead of schedule” in the sending of DCCs via email.

Those who were vaccinated through the HSE’s online registration portal will receive their cert via the email they used as part of that process.

People who were vaccinated through a GP or pharmacy are more likely to receive their cert in the post.

Smyth said today that about a million DCCs were to be sent via email and about 900,000 via letter.

Of the letters, Revenue is sending them out as part of the programme and are doing so at a rate of about 50,000-70,000 per day, with this rate expected to be ramped up over the weekend.

Government Chief Information Officer Barry Lowry said it is expected that 90% of the 900,000 letters would be received by next Monday.

Of the 984,000 DCCs so far sent out via email about 7,500 emails bounced back, giving a bounce rate of 0.76%.

Smyth said that he was “very happy” with the low bounce rate and that those people are likely to have to call up the DCC call centre to receive their cert.

“When you have a database of emails and more than 99% of them are delivering, that’s an incredibly high quality dataset,” he said.

That’s probably because most people put in an email through the portal where they have to confirm their email and click on the link. When you write down an email on a form it’s not quite as good.

“I’m really happy with that bounce rate, it does mean that those people, 7,500 people, presumably will be contacting the call centre looking for a reissue and we will facilitate them in that way.”

Speaking about those individuals, Lowry said these people may be contacted by post if “robust addresses” are available but that they can otherwise contact the call centre.

The call centre is set to be live from next Monday and will be manned by 25 to 30 agents.

The call centre will be operated from Ireland but some of the agents may be in the UK.

“The call centre will work electronically, so all of the staff will not necessarily be congregated in one place,” Lowry told the committee.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth. Source: Oireachtas.ie

The 1.9 million figure mentioned above relates to people who are confirmed to be fully vaccinated.

Speaking about those who are due to become fully vaccinated over the coming period, Lowry said that they should get their DCCs between 1-4 working days thereafter.

Indoor dining

Speaking about the use of the DCC for indoor dining, Smyth said it is his understanding that this will be “one of the ways” that people can access indoor hospitality but that he is “not the authority” on this.

He referred to work being done involving the hospitality industry and officials from the departments of Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Enterprise Minister Leo Vardakar.

“My role on this was to be responsible for making sure that the certificates got issued, that they got printed or that they go out electronically with barcodes,” Smyth said.

“The intention was that they would be used for international travel. A new decision came out of the cabinet on Monday that we would use them for another purpose, which was for entry for indoor dining in restaurants and pubs, so I think how that’s going to work in practice is being worked out this week between the hospitality sector, Fáilte Ireland and the ministers involved.”