Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 9 August 2022
Funeral of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke to be held at noon

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Quirke’s passing.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 10:11 AM
38 minutes ago 2,515 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5836696
Dillon Quirke
Image: Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA
Dillon Quirke
Dillon Quirke
Image: Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA

THE FUNERAL MASS of 24-year-old Dillon Qurike is to take place in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary at noon today.

He passed away after becoming ill while playing a game for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium before being taken to hospital.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Andrew Friday, who is also Quirke’s uncle, described him as a “pure gentleman.”

“A lovely, lovely young man who had anything you’d want in a hurler. A fine, big strong man. Fit and able, a leader on the field. He was captain of our club team this year, he led from the front.”

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: “There is a ​huge sense of ​shock across the GAA Community at the tragic loss of Dillon who had already achieved so much in his young life.”

“He was a young man in his prime with so much potential and promise and on behalf of the GAA family I would like to extend my sympathies to Dillon’s ​parents, Dan and Hazel, and his sisters, Shannon and Kellie, at what is an unimaginably difficult time.”

The GPA tweeted that “The family, friends & teammates of Dillon Quirke are foremost in the thoughts of players across Ireland.”

“We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you & support you in any way we can. Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss & celebrate your life. You will stay forever young.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Quirke’s passing, while Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, said he was “an incredible sporting talent taken far too young.”

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

