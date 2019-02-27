This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Dinosaur bones' discovered in River Boyne are not dinosaur bones

The Coast Guard say the ‘skeleton’ was covered in silt and looked like it had been there a long time.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 12:52 PM
29 minutes ago 5,876 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4515202
Image: Drogheda Coast Guard
Image: Drogheda Coast Guard

DERMOT MCCONNORAN has been with Drogheda Coast Guard for more than 20 years and says yesterday’s call to investigate the apparent discovery of dinosaur bones in the River Boyne ranks among the strangest the unit has ever received.

McConnoran, who is the officer in charge of the unit, told TheJournal.ie that they were “very sceptical” when the call came through at around 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

The crew suspected it may have been a prank call but when they arrived at the scene, a short trip west of their boat house on Horse Lane, they saw three people standing on the river bank looking down at the apparent remains.

When they reached the “bones” themselves their scepticism quickly flipped to bewilderment and curiosity.

“We had a good look at it. Then we looked at each other. And we had another look at it. And then we looked at each other,” Dermot said.

It certainly looked like a dinosaur.

dino-2 Source: Drogheda Coast Guard

Upon closer examination it became apparent that it wasn’t the bones of an actual Tyrannosaurus rex but, rather, an impressive imitation.

McConnoran said the “bones”, which are made of plaster, were covered in silt and looked like they had been there a long time.

As news of the peculiar find spread some locals revealed they had spotted the ‘dinosaur’ as far back as late 2017.

One of witnesses, Bernie Mc Groarty, spotted it while on a blackberry picking expedition with her children in August of last year.

It was the kids that spotted it! It sure looked like dinosaur bones! To be honest we just took pictures and the kids had a great story for their friends about the dinosaur. But we thought nothing more of it.

Mc Groarty added that she thought it was an old cow that had met its end.

A quick Twitter search reveals photos uploaded in November 2017 that shows the skeleton in a less river-worn state.

McConnoran said that the crew didn’t disturb the ‘remains’ so anyone can see it for themselves when the river is low.

The speculation in the town is that the dinosaur is the work of a local artist but how exactly the ‘bones’ ended up in the Boyne remains a mystery, for now.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland hasn't had record-breaking temperatures like the UK, but people have been enjoying the sunshine anyway
    62,754  40
    2
    		Victim of suspected gangland shooting in Drogheda made own way to hospital after attack
    59,715  21
    3
    		Man who racially abused woman on Ryanair flight 'to be prosecuted by Spanish authorities'
    47,653  0
    Fora
    1
    		'A burden, outdated, absolute folly': Eir lashed out against a bid for it to maintain public payphones
    1,025  0
    2
    		After a Middle East launch, Kastus aims to bring its bug-killing tech to shops and airports
    207  0
    3
    		'Restructuring last year was challenging. I don't like my staff to be stressed out'
    78  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    37,073  39
    2
    		Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    25,660  53
    3
    		Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    25,184  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish DJ Annie Mac's response to complaints about a song is a reminder that we can't pretend 'we don't see race'
    5,470  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,311  0
    3
    		How to take a celeb-worthy thirst trap for Insta, à la Khloe Kardashian
    4,000  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Farmer lodges proceedings against KBC Bank over Strokestown Eviction
    Farmer lodges proceedings against KBC Bank over Strokestown Eviction
    Supreme Court finds PAC acted 'significantly' outside remit in questioning of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins
    Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    HSE
    My Options web chat to be rolled out after concerns over phone line from disability campaigners
    My Options web chat to be rolled out after concerns over phone line from disability campaigners
    'We stand with Philomena': Rally calls on Harris and HSE to settle case of terminally-ill midwife
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    GARDAí
    Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day
    Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday
    DUBLIN
    'Please return it as soon as possible': Gardaí make direct appeal after head of 800-year-old mummy stolen
    'Please return it as soon as possible': Gardaí make direct appeal after head of 800-year-old mummy stolen
    A faulty sewage tank caused effluent to pour into Dublin Bay over the weekend
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie