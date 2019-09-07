Young boy killed in Co Limerick collision named locally

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

A LIMERICK COMMUNITY is in “total shock” at the loss of a baby boy and praying for the recovery of his mother after a fatal collision yesterday.

The infant who was fatally injured and his mother who sustained serious head injuries in the two-car collision have been named locally as Dion and Danielle Ryan.

Ms Ryan, aged in her early 20s, is understood to be originally from Caherconlish but living in Kilteely, Co Limerick.

The young mother’s car was travelling near the village of Cappamore when it was in a collision with another car at the Four Cross Roads shortly after 2pm.

The female driver of the other vehicle, aged in her late 20s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

However Dion was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, gardaí said.

Ms Ryan was rushed to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition after she sustained serious head injuries.

Cappamore-based Fianna Fáil Councillor Martin Ryan said the local community where the collision happened are in “total shock”.

“It has struck the heart of everyone here. You have a little baby losing their life, it’s very tragic,” Ryan said.

“We are saying prayers for everyone involved and their families,” he added.

The road was closed for several hours for a full technical examination by forensic collision investigators who are travelled to the scene from Cork.

Local gardaí, ambulance crews, units from Cappamore Fire Service all responded to the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382940.