#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

Mumbai's dip in Covid-19 cases offers glimmer of hope to India

The country has made headlines around the world recently, in its fight against a deadly surge in infections.

By Press Association Monday 17 May 2021, 7:51 AM
53 minutes ago 3,762 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5439263
People wearing face masks stand in a queue outside a NESCO vaccination centre in Mumbai.
People wearing face masks stand in a queue outside a NESCO vaccination centre in Mumbai.
People wearing face masks stand in a queue outside a NESCO vaccination centre in Mumbai.

A DIP IN the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope for India, as the country battles a surge in infections.

In the last week, the number of new cases plunged by nearly 70% in the nation’s financial capital, home to 22 million people.

After a peak of 11,000 daily cases, the city is recording fewer than 2,000 a day. Even the capital of New Delhi is seeing signs of improvement.

But experts say the crisis is far from over in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people, with hospitals still overwhelmed and officials struggling with short supplies of oxygen and beds.

A well-enforced lockdown and vigilant authorities are being credited for Mumbai’s burgeoning success.

2.59802019 Policemen stand next to the bodies buried in shallow graves on the banks of Ganges river in Prayagra. Source: PA Images

Even the capital of New Delhi is seeing whispers of improvement as infections slacken after weeks of tragedy and desperation playing out in overcrowded hospitals and crematoriums and on the streets.

With more than 24 million confirmed cases and 270,000 deaths, India’s caseload is the second highest after the US.

But experts believe that the country’s steeply rising curve may finally be flattening – even if the plateau is a high one, with an average of 340,000 confirmed daily cases last week.

On Monday, infections continued to decline as cases dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks.

It is still too early to say things are improving, with Mumbai and New Delhi representing only a sliver of the overall situation.

Drops in the national caseload, however marginal, largely reflect falling infections in a handful of states with big populations and/or high rates of testing. So the nationwide trends represent an incomplete and misleading picture of how things are faring across India as a whole, experts say.

Murad Banaji, a mathematician modelling India’s cases, said: “There will always be smaller states or cities where things are getting worse, but this won’t be as clear in the national caseload numbers.”

Given India’s size and population of nearly 1.4 billion, scientist say it is more important to track a cascade of peaks at different times instead of a single national one.

“It seems like we are getting desensitized by the numbers, having gotten used to such high ones,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, a University of Michigan biostatistician tracking the virus in India. “But a relative change or drop in overall cases does not diminish the magnitude of the crisis by any means.”

With active cases over 3.6 million, hospitals are still swamped by patients.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Experts also warn that another reason for an apparent peak or plateau in cases could be that the virus has outrun India’s testing capabilities. As the virus jumps from cities to towns to villages, testing has struggled to keep pace, stirring fears that a rural surge is unfurling even as data lags far behind.

Combating the spread in the countryside, where health infrastructure is scarce and where most Indians live, will be the biggest challenge.

“The transmission will be slower and lower, but it can still exact a big toll,” said K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.

2.59781551 Source: PA Images

Even in big cities, testing has become increasingly harder to access. Labs are inundated and results are taking days, leading many to start treating symptoms before confirming a coronavirus infection.

In the last month, cases have more than tripled and reported deaths have gone up six times – but testing has only increased by 1.6 times. Meanwhile, vaccinations have plummeted by 40%.

One of the biggest concerns for experts is that India may never know the full death toll from the virus, with fatalities undercounted on such a scale that reporters are finding more answers at crematoriums than official state tallies.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie